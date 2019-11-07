Morning Sun Obituaries
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pohlcat Golf Course Event Center
6595 E. Airport Road
Mt. Pleasant, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Pohlcat Golf Course Event Center
6595 E. Airport Road
Mt. Pleasant, MI
View Map
Howard J. Pohl


1925 - 2019
Howard J. Pohl Obituary
age 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Howard will be held at the Pohlcat Golf Course Event Center, 6595 E. Airport Road, Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the event center. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery following the luncheon. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue Sunday at the Pohlcat beginning at 12 noon until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care Team Hospice or Isabella County Commission on Aging. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and Pohlcat. Howard was born November 23, 1925, in Beal City, the son of Ernest and Martha (McGuirk) Pohl. He was a graduate of Beal City High School with the class of 1943. He married Deloris Davis on April 10, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant. Howard worked as a life insurance salesman for 35 years. He enjoyed playing baseball, loved golfing at Riverwood, was a true Detroit Tigers fan, and liked to hunt. Howard loved traveling with and supporting Dan’s professional golfing career. He was an avid bowler and is in the Mt. Pleasant Bowling Hall of Fame. Howard loved woodworking and making crafts for his family.He was meticulous about his yard and enjoyed making it look nice. Howard is survived by his wife of 71 years, Deloris; five children Flossann Yager of Mt. Pleasant, Larry (Linda) Pohl of Mt. Pleasant, Danny Joe Pohl of Phoenix, AZ, Luanne Benedict (Daniel Villanueva) of South Lyon, and Timothy (Christy) Pohl of Shepherd; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; sisters Mary Bowers of Mt. Pleasant, Delores Epple of Mt. Pleasant, and Rosemary Smith of AuGres. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers Donald, Richard, Raymond, Gerald, and Melvin; a sister Maxine Diehl; son-in-laws Ron Yager and Wesley Benedict. To view Howard’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
