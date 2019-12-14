|
|
Age 88, of Alma passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born July 15, 1931 in Nudlingen, Germany the daughter of Medardus and Maria Kiesel. Ilse married Gordon Eyer on June 20, 1952 in Bad Kissingen, Germany. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alma and worked for many years as a cook at the Pine River Country Club. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ilse is survived by two daughters, Heidi McGillis of Alma, Ursula (David) Schineman of Ypsilanti; a son, Hans Eyer of Canton; special family friend, Don Rigato of Canton; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Olga Kurzai of Germany and Inge Garcia of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon in 1997; a son, Erich Eyer in 2012; a sister, Erna and an infant brother. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 am at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Deacon Rick Warner officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation. To view Ilse’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 15, 2019