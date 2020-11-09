1/1
Imogene Clothier "Jean" Harrell
Imogene "Jean" Clothier Harrell
Arma - Imogene "Jean" Clothier Harrell, 88 of Arma, KS died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Arma Health and Rehab.
She was born May 17, 1932 in Lebo, KS the daughter of Clifford and Burdetta (Daily) Osman.
She was married to Charles Glenn Clothier he preceded her in death July 10, 1982, she then married Perry Harrell he also preceded her in death.
Jean was a homemaker. She also worked at Annshires Garment Company and the Jock's Nitch.
She attended the First Christian Church in Pittsburg.
Survivors include two daughters: Glenda Morgan of Pittsburg and Debbie (Randy) Dalton of Croweburg, KS; three sons: Bill Clothier, Fred (Tammy) Clothier both of Pittsburg and John (Stephanie) Clothier of Radley, KS; one brother, five sisters, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, six brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg with Pastor Duane Elmore officiating. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the services, starting at 10am. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be made to the Arma Care Center. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home Pittsburg.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
