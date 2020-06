Imogene Ramey, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on May 31st, 2020 surrounded by her close family. Jean was born December 6 1927 in Mt. Pleasant daughter of Robert E. And Goldie Pearl Bellingar. Jean married Robert D Ramey November 6, 1959. She was married to her late husband for 60 years prior to his passing in 2010. She survived 10 long, overdue years without him by her side. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and keeping up her yard. She enjoyed spending time with her family. They were her biggest joy in life. Jean is survived by her son Larry (Buzz) Forshee (Beth), granddaughter, Jennifer Pace (Ben), great grandchildren, Nicholas and Payton Pace. She proceeded in death by her husband Bob Ramey. The family would like to give a heart felt thank you to the staff at Prestige Centre. A Memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store