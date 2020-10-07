age 86, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Woodland Hospice House. Funeral Services for Ira will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 10, at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Jodie Diehl officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel the day of the service beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Ira was born on March 4, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Alan and Gertrude (Raymond) Baker. Ira proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the service, Ira worked for General Motors for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the casino. Ira is survived by his brother, Lester (Rosalyn) Baker of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law Eleanor Baker of Oakley; and many nieces and nephews. Ira was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters, Lois, Mildred, Shirley, and Carol; 2 brothers, Lavern and Orvin; nephew, Larry; and niece Jennifer. You may view Ira’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.