1/1
Ira Alan Baker
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 86, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Woodland Hospice House. Funeral Services for Ira will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 10, at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Jodie Diehl officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel the day of the service beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Ira was born on March 4, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Alan and Gertrude (Raymond) Baker. Ira proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the service, Ira worked for General Motors for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the casino. Ira is survived by his brother, Lester (Rosalyn) Baker of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law Eleanor Baker of Oakley; and many nieces and nephews. Ira was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters, Lois, Mildred, Shirley, and Carol; 2 brothers, Lavern and Orvin; nephew, Larry; and niece Jennifer. You may view Ira’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved