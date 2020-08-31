age 92, of Lake Isabella, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Rosebush Manor. Public Graveside Services for Irene will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Weidman on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Mike Suman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosebush Manor. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel or Rosebush Manor. Irene was born September 10, 1927, in Isabella County, the daughter of John and Katherine (Schafer) Cotter. She married Robert Edward Suman on October 16, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant. Bob preceded her in death in 1996. Irene worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center. She and Bob enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. She volunteered her time for many years at the Weidman VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Irene loved to visit with people and play cards. Irene is survived by her daughter Jane (Barry) Conley of Lake; sons Mike Suman of Caledonia, Tom (Mary) Suman of Lake; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brother Kenneth Cotter of Mt. Pleasant; and sister Betty (Olan) Black of Middleton. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; son Dan Suman; daughters-in-law Carol Wood Suman and Mary Jo Suman; infant granddaughter Hope; brothers Don, Dave, and Pat Cotter; sisters Vada Howell and Ruth Pung; and sister-in-law Sharon Cotter. You may view Irene’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
