age 88, of Vestaburg passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Woodland Hospice House. Per Irene's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Vestaburg Church of Christ. A luncheon will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vestaburg Church of Christ, the Rock Lake Association, or Woodland Hospice Financial Aid. Envelopes will be available at the church or Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Irene was born on July 20, 1931, in Elm Hall, MI, the daughter of Lloyd and Beulah (Rockafellow) VanNortwick. She graduated from Alma High School in 1949. Irene married Donald Eugene "Gene" Stauffer on May 22, 1952. Irene worked at the Alma 5 and Dime store, Leonard Refinery, and at Central Michigan University in registration. She also worked for JC Penny in Alma for 10.5 years. She was also known as the "pie lady" at the Back in Time Restaurant for many years. She was a longtime member and past Sunday School teacher at the Vestaburg Church of Christ, past member of the General Federation of Women's Club, and a member of the Red Hats. She also served on the Rock Lake Association board. Irene is survived by her children, Cheri Graves of Vestaburg, Donna (Dave) Little of Cass City, and Jim (Kathy) Stauffer of Clarkston; 10 grandchildren, Bill Little of Bridgman, Michael (Amanda) Stauffer of Valley Center, CA, Cory (Mark) Hofland of Vacaville, CA, Matt (Jamie) Little of Cass City, Mike Wing of Grand Rapids, Garrett Stauffer of Battle Creek, Micah (Jessica) Little of Cass City, Rikki Stauffer of Vestaburg, Joe (Haleigh) Wing of Boulder, CO, and Crystal (Greg) McCall of Elkhart, IN; 16 great-grandchildren, Ali, Kendra, Isaiah, Lilli, Alexis, Andrea, Adriann, Jack, Rhylee, Alasia, Maverick, Faith, Elli, Grayson, Leddy, and Kynlee; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Laeney, Orion, and Lance; brother, Earl (Erma) VanNortwick of Hudsonville, MI; and sisters-in-law, Nina Stauffer and Shirley Blair. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Gene in 2012; parents; daughter, Elaine Stauffer; son-in-law, Tim Graves; grandson, Josh Stauffer; and brother, Melvin VanNortwick. You may view Irene’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 1, 2019