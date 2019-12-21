|
|
Irene Logic, age 90, of Clare, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Medilodge of Clare. She was born the youngest daughter of Lawrence and Katherine (Dombrowski) Logic on June 3, 1929 in Clare. Irene had lived her entire life in Clare and was a member of the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. She had worked as a bookkeeper and Customer Consultant. Her career began at the Mill End Store in Clare, then she worked for Sam Garfield, followed by working in a couple of Medical offices, and finally with Michigan Works until retirement. Irene loved to embroider. She loved feeding and watching the wildlife in her back yard and particularly that they were all well fed. For the past several years she lavished her attention on her beloved Pug dog, “Poochie” Irene is survived by several nieces and nephews, some of who are; Angie Irwin and Annette DePue, Betty Jo Hanchett, Paula Ackerman, and her caregiver, Kathleen Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Mary, Rose, Chester, Helen, and William, and nephews, Earl Irwin and Lewis Irwin Jr. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 23 at 11 AM at the Our Lady of Hope Church (St. Cecilia Site) in Clare with Rev. Peter Nwokoye officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Cecilia Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 22, 2019