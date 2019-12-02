|
|
Age 95, of Alma, Michigan, entered her heavenly home on December 1, 2019. Surely, she was welcomed by a blast of trumpets and a host of angels including her beloved husband Virgil, her dear sons Allen and Donald, her much-loved parents and siblings, and many wonderful family members and friends. She is resting at last from her brave struggle to recover from a September 2016 stroke. Irene was born July 26, 1924, in Earling, Iowa, to Paul & Lena (Heinzlmeir) Gaul. She was raised on the family farm with four sisters and five brothers and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School. Irene had to leave school in tenth grade to do housework for nearby farmers to help earn money for her family during the Great Depression. Irene met Virgil (her self-described “love of her life”) in 1942. After he volunteered for the US Navy, Irene moved to Michigan to work as an original “Rosie the Riveter” in several factories. Three years later, Irene returned to Iowa and married Virgil in 1946. When Virg was discharged from the service, they moved to Holly, Michigan, and in 1955 moved to Alma, Michigan. Together they raised six children: Allen (Monica), Donald (Mara), Diane (Jorge Pena), Judy (Randy Zamarron), Gary (Debbie), and Joseph (Linda). Irene leaves to cherish her memory her children, 23 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Family was Irene’s life. She was a homemaker until all the children were in school and was busy during that time--Brownie leader, Cub Scout den mother, member of the church altar society, and active parent at her children’s events. She proudly completed her high school education by earning her GED diploma in 1970. When she returned to work, Irene enjoyed multiple occupations. She was employed at Sears, owned and managed Campus Corner along with two apartment buildings, was a saleswoman at Shirely Furniture, cared for many area children at St. Louis Child Care, and managed a local mobile home park. In retirement, Irene enjoyed being a food demonstrator in local stores for over 16 years. Irene was a member of and active volunteer for the Elks Club Daisy Chain, FCE (former Women’s Extension), Gratiot County Hospital Auxiliary, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Knights of Columbus women’s group, Auxiliary, and the Red Hat Society. Together, Irene and Virgil loved being actively involved in their community and church, travelling throughout the country, and going to garage sales, casinos, and bingo. More than anything, Irene enjoyed many family trips and gatherings with her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She will always be remembered for her sweet disposition and cooking, especially those pies and cinnamon rolls. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Rakesh Saxena, the staff of Warwick Living Center and Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center, and Heartland Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Irene in recent years. Visitation with family will be on Friday, December 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Parish, St. Louis, prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. and lunch following. A private family internment will be held at Chapel Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nativity of the Lord Church or St. Mary’s School. To view Irene’s obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com. Rest in peace, sweet mother. We’ll love you forever and miss you for always. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Irene's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 3, 2019