Isabel Helen (Oelfke) Beard passed away on May 1st, 2020 at Schnepp’s Nursing Home, in St .Louis, Michigan. She was 95 years old and was born in Essexville, Michigan on May 17, 1924. She was the daughter of Charles & Mary (Wildung) Oelfke. She graduated from St. Louis High School and married Kenneth Louis Beard on November 21, 1943, who preceded her in death in 2010. Isabel and Kenneth had 10 children: Richard (preceded in death 2019) & Patricia (Beard) Aldrich, Timothy & Carolyn (Beard) Tennant, David Beard, Linda Beard (preceded in death in 2008), Daniel Beard, Douglas & Faith (Ramos) Beard, John & Janet (Beard) Metevia, Charles & Judith (Klim) Beard, Joe & Judith (Beard) Hernandez, and Mark & Patricia (Pete) Beard. She had 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She worked as a telephone operator, assisted in nursing homes, and a full-time housewife. She had many interests; babies, Bible study, baking (Apple pies & Peanut Butter Blossoms with Hershey Kisses), birdwatching, gardening, softball, photography, puzzles, playing cards, treasure hunter, arts & crafts, word finds, listening to Ernie Harwell and the Tigers games on the radio, whistling while she worked, she loved to joke and a good water fight with the grandchildren. She was loved by her family, her congregation and many additional spiritual children. Mom was always cheerful, giving, and knew how to cheer us up when we were down. We would get off the bus and there would be fresh baked bread, home made butter and jam. We would polish off a loaf or two in no time. We all worked together at gardening, canning, the farm chores and always fed a few extra mouths. Isabel and Kenneth always volunteered at conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses and Kingdom Hall quick builds in food preparation. There are so many fond memories that we could write a book, to be continued in the new world. A zoom memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM. If you wish to attend please contact a family member for the ID and password.



