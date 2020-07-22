Ismael Elizondo

Mayo was my best child friend in Laredo. We were best friends growing up in the neighborhood. We both worked at Pontiac along with my brother his Compadre. He was always a nice and simple guy. I will miss him dearly. May you rest in peace Kayo.
Leroy Gutierrez
Friend
