Ismael Elizondo
age 76, of Shepherd, passed away Wednesday, July 22 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Clark Family Funeral Chapel.

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
July 23, 2020
My best friend from Laredo. Will miss him.
Leroy Gutierrez
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mayo was my best child friend in Laredo. We were best friends growing up in the neighborhood. We both worked at Pontiac along with my brother his Compadre. He was always a nice and simple guy. I will miss him dearly. May you rest in peace Kayo.
Leroy Gutierrez
Friend
