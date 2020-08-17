Ivan Lester Cole, of Chelsea, (formerly of St. Louis) Michigan, age 72, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born April 26, 1948 in Alma, Michigan, the son of Kenneth W. and Arlene W. (Bailor) Cole. Ivan graduated from St. Louis High School in 1966. He earned his bachelors in Business from Western Michigan University in 1971. Ivan worked for Fingerle Lumber, and then worked in contractor sales at Chelsea Lumber Company since the early 80’s. He continued to enjoy his work, never retiring. Ivan enjoyed golf and Euchre, and loved his cats. He enjoyed cooking and traveling. After being together for ten years, he married Dr. Susan Delavan-Cunningham in 2003, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Jessica Cole of Virginia Beach, VA; his sister, Elaine (Dan) Hahn of Alma, MI; a brother, Brent (Jane) Cole of Farwell, MI; his stepsons, Tony (Erin) Trotter of Grass Lake, Chris (Dakota) Trotter of MD; his cat, Abby; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Wayne Cole. Memorial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron Valley Humane Society. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel.



