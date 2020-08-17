1/1
Ivan Lester Cole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan Lester Cole, of Chelsea, (formerly of St. Louis) Michigan, age 72, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born April 26, 1948 in Alma, Michigan, the son of Kenneth W. and Arlene W. (Bailor) Cole. Ivan graduated from St. Louis High School in 1966. He earned his bachelors in Business from Western Michigan University in 1971. Ivan worked for Fingerle Lumber, and then worked in contractor sales at Chelsea Lumber Company since the early 80’s. He continued to enjoy his work, never retiring. Ivan enjoyed golf and Euchre, and loved his cats. He enjoyed cooking and traveling. After being together for ten years, he married Dr. Susan Delavan-Cunningham in 2003, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Jessica Cole of Virginia Beach, VA; his sister, Elaine (Dan) Hahn of Alma, MI; a brother, Brent (Jane) Cole of Farwell, MI; his stepsons, Tony (Erin) Trotter of Grass Lake, Chris (Dakota) Trotter of MD; his cat, Abby; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Wayne Cole. Memorial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Huron Valley Humane Society. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved