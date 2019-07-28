Morning Sun Obituaries
Dewey Funeral Home, Inc.
731 North State Street
Alma, MI 48801-1153
(989) 463-2121
Jacalyn l. Smith

Jacalyn l. Smith Obituary
Jacalyn Louise (McAllister) Smith, 85, of Alma, MI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. Visitation for Jacalyn will be held at the Dewey Funeral Home in Alma on Tuesday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at Masonic Pathways, Doig Chapel on Wednesday, July 31 at 1 p.m, with visitation an hour prior to her funeral. Pastor Steve Swem will officiate. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Jackie was born on June 17, 1934 in Royal Oak, MI to Marie and Marvin "Mac" McAllister. She attended Alma College, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and also met her life partner of 60 years, Kenneth Smith. Together they had three boys, Kevin, Scott and Robbie. After the boys were older, she began her teaching career at Carrie Knause Elementary School in St. Louis, MI, where she taught kindergarten for her entire career. Her students adored her, and many have remembered “Mrs. Smith” with fondness into their adult lives. She was the proud mother of their sons, all of whom pursued a career in education. She was also the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jackie always felt blessed by a close and personal relationship with her sister, Roberta. They were always there for each other and “best friends” throughout their lives. We, the family of Jacalyn Louise Smith, will miss her greatly and have the blessed hope that we will one day be reunited with her in that “Grand Reunion”. We also recognize that her life was a special blessing to so many people, and we solicit your prayers during this difficult time. Jackie is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Cara), Scott (Kathy) and Robbie (Lucy) all of Alma; eight grandchildren (Kenny, Matt, Sarah, Jodi, Jacalyn, Cristina, Braiden, Breeanna); six great grandchildren; her sister, Roberta (Robert) Snyder of Quincey, MI and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The family is being served by the Dewey Funeral Home of Alma.
Published in Morning Sun on July 29, 2019
