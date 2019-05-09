|
Jack Dean Cross, age 79, of St. Louis, MI, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Phil Maxwell officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery Ithaca, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Jack was born in Alma, MI on January 24, 1940, the son of Roy and Winona (Young) Cross. He graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1958. Jack lived most of his life in the Breckenridge/St. Louis area. On July 24, 1982, Jack married Victoria Krauss in Ithaca, MI. Jack's love of cars led him to his career in auto body repair. He owned and operated Jack's Body Shop. His slogan was "If it's glass, it's class", because of his specialty in Corvettes. Later in his career Jack expanded to sandblasting and tractor/trailer body repair and worked many years for Liquid Transport Trucking. Jack was passionate about classic cars and anything automotive. His pride and joy was the complete custom restoration of his 1951 Mercury. Jack was a car racing enthusiast. He had the gift of gab and enjoyed morning coffee with his friends. Jack is survived by his wife Vicki, 6 children: Rhonda (Eric) Childs of Wheeler,MI; DeeAnn (Dennis) Fleming of Ithaca, MI; Michelle Cross of St. Louis, MI; Jack (Susan) Cross of St. Louis, MI; Sheena (Mark) Williams of Alma, MI; Stephanie (Eugene) Binder of St. Louis, MI; 9 grandchildren: Shannon (Ivan) Foster, Derek Childs, Denna (Matthew) Bunting, Curtis (Allissa) Cross, Kaylee Cross, Jax Williams, Brecht Williams, Brantley Binder, and Bronson Binder; 2 great grandchildren: Addison and Gavin Foster. He is also survived by 3 brothers: Ron (Maryann) Cross, Roy (Nina) Cross, Larry (Marilyn) Cross; father-in-law Richard Eichorn, brother-in-law Vincent (Carol) Krauss, and several nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his father Roy (Opal) Cross, mother Winona (Arkie)Watters, mother-in-law Norma Eichorn, and father-in-law William Krauss. Memorials may be made to the . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Morning Sun on May 10, 2019