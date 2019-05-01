|
was born August 8, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, MI, the son of Orves Richard Cook and Gilda Mae (Berquist) Cook. He married Soneia Lee Hardenburgh on June 30, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Broomfield Township. Jack and Soneia were married for 55 years until Soneia passed in 2011. Jack worked for 37 years for Morbark Industries, Inc. in Winn, Michigan until he retired in 2000. Jack worked as the Maintenance Supervisor for Morbark. Prior to Morbark, he worked on his family’s dairy farm, in the Michigan oilfields, with his father, and running a beef farm in Winn, MI, for Donald Sandbrook. Jack was also a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and served his church as a trustee, elder and head usher. Jack is survived by his children, Jack Eugene Cook, Jr. and his wife Dawn (McKenzie), Gary Lee Cook and his wife Jorita (Harner), and Susan Loraine (Ryckman) Cook and her husband David. He is also survived by a sister Darla Mae (Lear) Cook. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren Patrick Cook, Austin Cook, Jennifer Naill (Bradon), Kristen Stockwell (Joe), Joshua Stockwell (Shirley), and Jessica Davis (Noah) and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Soneia on August 1, 2011, parents Orves (2003) and Gilda (2012), a brother Richard Lee Cook (1995), Richard’s wife Marion (Freeman) (2007) and Darla’s husband Warren Lear (2014). Jack lived his final years in Inverness Florida with Ann Dielen and passed at Citrus Memorial Hospital on April 27, with his children by his side. Jack loved fishing, golfing, bluegrass festivals and working in the yard, garden and his garage/tool shed. Funeral Services for Jack will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Biedenbender of the Faith Lutheran Church officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Broomfield Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at on Monday, May 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. You may view Jack’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 2, 2019