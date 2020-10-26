Jack J. Vaughn, 80, of Stanton, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids with family at his side. Jack was a longtime resident of Stanton and retired from the Montcalm County Road Commission in 1999 after forty years of service. He loved his family and his family loved him. In his younger years, Jack enjoyed hunting game and fixing small engines for family and friends. He loved and cared for his wife of 62 years, Joan (McConkie) Vaughn and kept peace with her by taking her fishing as their health allowed. Jack is survived by his wife, Joan, and their children, John Vaughn of Sidney, Gay Lynn (Tim) Phegley of Winchester, TN, Susan Wilson of Sparta, and Andrew (Lissie) Vaughn of Vestaburg; along with five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Jim Vaughn, Gerald Vaughn, and Dave Vaughn; along with sisters, Norma Jean Lipps and Sally Wise. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Vaughn; mother, Golden Ann (Tipton) Hole; brother, Jake Vaughn; sister, Josephine Loomis; son-in-law, Lawrence Wilson; daughter-in-law, Cristine Vaughn; and great granddaughter, Torrie Lynn Bottrell. In honor of Jack's wishes, cremation will take place with no funeral services and private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux Funeral Home, Crystal. To view Jack's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
.