Arnold, Jack T.; April 17, 1937 - December 8, 2018; Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Greatly and Deeply missed by Jack’s wife, children, and grandchildren. The Arnold Family invites you to a Celebration of Jack’s Life on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at Tavern in the Woods - Inside of Pins – 101 E. Center St. – Ithaca, MI 48847 - 12:30pm-3:30pm. Service begins at 1pm. All are welcome who knew and loved Jack. The family suggests that donations be made in Jack’s name to Hospice of the Valley – Lund Home-1982 East Woodside Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297 and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Gratiot County, 525 North Sate Street, Suite 4, Alma, MI 48801.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2019