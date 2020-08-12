Jacklyn Mae (Shoe) Coin, age 80, of Alma passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. She was born August 4, 1940 in Shepard Michigan, the fourth of 6 daughters of Reginald and Mildred (Puskavich) Shoe. Jackie was a nurse at Gratiot Community Hospital for 37 years where she worked as a floor nurse, then finishing her career in the Hemodialysis Unit, from which she retired. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters. Jackie also loved camping and fishing in the Upper Pennisula with her husband and numerous other family members, but her greatest passion, was reading romance novels. She is survived by her daughters Jeannette (Coin) Browne and her husband Michael Browne of Alma and Kelly Coin of Alma; a son, Richard Coin Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; her sisters, Marilyn (Shoe) Palmer and Bonnie (Shoe) Davis and her husband Bob Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Richard (Dick) Coin; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Coin; her parents, Mildred and Reginald Shoe; and 3 sisters, Norma (Shoe) Voison, Patty (Shoe) Tamburino and Kay (Shoe) Dandaneau. A small private family graveside service will be held in Alma. A Celebration of Life Memorial Lunch for all those wishing to attend will be held at the family home sometime next summer. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to, or volunteering at, a Hospice near you. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” 2 Timothy 4:7



