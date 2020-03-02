|
Jacob Theodore Vander Sys, 92, passed away on the evening of February 26, with his wife of nearly 69 years by his side. Jake was born and raised in Grand Haven, Michigan. A World War II Veteran, he attained his B.S. in Forestry from MSU and worked for the Michigan DNR. Jake married Barbara Ruth Sprenger in 1951 and together they raised their five children in Weidman. He served on the school board of Chippewa Hills, where his children attended. In 1959, Jake and Barb planted the first trees of what would become Vander Sys Tree Farm. Jake will be lovingly remembered by his wife, his children; Rebecca, Kim (Jackie), Kie (Cynthia), and Laura (Steve), his seven grandchildren, and his three great-grandchildren. His son, Mark, preceded him in death. At this time, no service will be held, but a memorial will follow this spring. Condolences for Barb and family can be sent to Crestwood Village Assisted Living, 2378 S Lincoln Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2020