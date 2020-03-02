Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Sys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Theodore Vander Sys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Theodore Vander Sys Obituary
Jacob Theodore Vander Sys, 92, passed away on the evening of February 26, with his wife of nearly 69 years by his side. Jake was born and raised in Grand Haven, Michigan. A World War II Veteran, he attained his B.S. in Forestry from MSU and worked for the Michigan DNR. Jake married Barbara Ruth Sprenger in 1951 and together they raised their five children in Weidman. He served on the school board of Chippewa Hills, where his children attended. In 1959, Jake and Barb planted the first trees of what would become Vander Sys Tree Farm. Jake will be lovingly remembered by his wife, his children; Rebecca, Kim (Jackie), Kie (Cynthia), and Laura (Steve), his seven grandchildren, and his three great-grandchildren. His son, Mark, preceded him in death. At this time, no service will be held, but a memorial will follow this spring. Condolences for Barb and family can be sent to Crestwood Village Assisted Living, 2378 S Lincoln Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -