Jacquelyn M. Sandel, 83 of Alma, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. A lifelong resident of the area, Jackie was born at home in St. Louis on July 29, 1936, the daughter of Charles B. and Geraldine (Dunbar) Ellsworth. She was a graduate of St. Louis High School and later attended St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. On August 6, 1955 in Angola, Indiana, she married Gordon Sandel. Jackie worked for many years at Gratiot Community Hospital in Alma, as the field nurse for the Gratiot County Migrant Health Services Program in Gratiot County for several summers, and later in the office of Dr. Frank Hedges, M.D. in St. Louis, retiring in 1977. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, reading and collecting recipe books, her cats, and helping those in need. She was a member of the VFW Post #1454 Auxiliary in Alma and the Amvets Post #114 Auxiliary in Elk Rapids. After her retirement, with her husband, Gordon, frequently vacationed in Elk Rapids, Michigan. Jackie is survived by three sons, Scott (Eileen) of Cheboygan, Mark (Anita) of Elwell, and Lance Sandel, of St. Louis, and three grandchildren, Colin, Emiliee, and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, Terry, and her husband, Gordon in 2013. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Seville Township Cemetery, Gratiot County. Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The Clark Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Mt. Pleasant assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 30, 2019