James A. "Jim" Bateman
James “Jim” A. Bateman, age 79 of Clare, formerly of Lansing, passed away surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Midland. Jim was born the son of the late Donald and Josephine (Hickman) Bateman on August 14, 1941 in Alma. He was a graduate of Everett High School in Lansing, and served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. Jim worked for General Motors as a Millwright for 36 years. He married Maymo Dawn Green in 1962, with which he had two daughters, Jeannie Clement, and Barbara (Terry) Murray. He then married Mary Lou Furney in 1965, with which he also had two daughters, Amy (Larry) Mason and Jennifer Schneider. Mary Lou preceded him in death in 2002. He was then united in marriage to Peggy Yats in 2005, who survives him. Some of Jim’s favorite pastimes were hunting with family or friends, fishing on every lake he could, also with his family or friends, and there were many an hour spent tinkering in his pole barn. Jim could fix anything. Aside from Peggy and his daughters, Jim is survived by his step-children, Kirk (Kim) Yats, Karla (Mark) Shea, and Keith (Sharon) Yats, his brothers, Al Hickman, and Gene (Judy) Bateman, twenty four grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Don and Phil. Dad, we will miss you and thank you for being such a great example and father. Visitation and services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Clare Church of the Nazarene, with visitation beginning at 11 A.M. until the time of service at 1 P.M. led by Pastor Jim Young. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home
1005 North McEwan St
Clare, MI 48617
(989) 386-7451
