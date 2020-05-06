James Adrian "Jimmy" Zamarripa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Adrian "Jimmy" Zamarripa, age 52, of St. Louis, MI, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home. Cremation has taken place and a Virtual Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced with Pastor Bob Fall officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Garden Cemetery at a later date. James was born in Carson City, MI on July 10, 1967, the son of Ijinio S. and Marceline (Humm) Zamarripa. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1985. Jim was employed as a Prison Counselor at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility, St. Louis, MI. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors on his property that was his sanctuary. His hobbies included playing guitar, taxidermy, and riding his motorcycle with his friends and family and also cooking. Jim appreciated and loved his family, friends and God. He is survived by his sisters: Rebecca and John Kelly of Alma, MI; Sue and Bob McGarry of Round Rock, TX; his dog Milo; nieces and nephews: Shannon and Dave, Bridgett, Miranda, Joe, and Scott. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews: Cameron, Alexis, Colton, Alivia, Aubrey and Maylin. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI.Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
117 North East Street
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. We are sadden to hear and family sends our love to the entire familia, especially Becky and Sue. May God provide your family strength during this time. The Castellon Family (Leonor, Tony n Sylvia, Anita n Rose, Norma n Bobby).
Anita Castellon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved