James Adrian "Jimmy" Zamarripa, age 52, of St. Louis, MI, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home. Cremation has taken place and a Virtual Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced with Pastor Bob Fall officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Garden Cemetery at a later date. James was born in Carson City, MI on July 10, 1967, the son of Ijinio S. and Marceline (Humm) Zamarripa. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1985. Jim was employed as a Prison Counselor at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility, St. Louis, MI. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors on his property that was his sanctuary. His hobbies included playing guitar, taxidermy, and riding his motorcycle with his friends and family and also cooking. Jim appreciated and loved his family, friends and God. He is survived by his sisters: Rebecca and John Kelly of Alma, MI; Sue and Bob McGarry of Round Rock, TX; his dog Milo; nieces and nephews: Shannon and Dave, Bridgett, Miranda, Joe, and Scott. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews: Cameron, Alexis, Colton, Alivia, Aubrey and Maylin. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI.Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.