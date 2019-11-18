|
|
Age 73, of Alma, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home. He was born November 9, 1946 in Big Rapids the only son of Allen and Dorothy (Letson) Navarre. He was a graduate of Barryton High School and married Sharon Malcolm on January 2, 1976 in Big Rapids. In the 1970's Jim purchased his first dealership, Navarre motor sales in Barryton, from his father. In 1984, Jim moved his family to Alma when he purchased a second dealership named Jim Navarre Ford. He operated both businesses for a number of years before selling the Barryton dealership. He continued to operate the Alma dealership until earlier this year when the dealership was sold. Jim was a member of the Alma Elks Lodge 1400 and the Pine River Country Club. He was very handy with anything mechanical or construction related. He built an airplane, which he spent many hours flying. Along with the help of his employees from the dealership, built a racecar from scratch, which he enjoyed racing. Jim also enjoyed, golfing, flipping houses, woodworking, boating and riding his motorcycle. Jim’s greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. He looked forward to their time together at the family cottage on Horse Head Lake. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Navarre of Alma; three children, Paul Johnston of Big Rapids, Michael (Tami) Navarre of Traverse City, Laura (Scott) Capen of Alma; nine grandchildren, Brook and Kaleigh Johnston, Gabriel Navarre, Jordan (Seth) Murray, Sydney and Bailey McCarthy, Luke, Josh (Breena) and Seth Capen (fiancé Aubree Catlin); three great-grandchildren, Bryson, Joshua, JoLeena; three sisters, Sherry (David) Holmes, Linda (Brian) Rysberg, Brenda (Rick Baker) Insalaco; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11 am at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 5-7pm and again on Thursday from 10 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions in Jim’s memory to Elks National Foundation. To view Jim’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 19, 2019