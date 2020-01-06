|
age 58, of Clare, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home. Jim was born September 3, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Murray and Barbara (Hanel) Morrison. He graduated from Farwell High School with the class of 1979. Jim worked for the past 30 years for Operating Engineers Local #324. He married Julia Echelberger on June 3, 1987. Jim loved truck pulls and was a member of MMTP Association. He also enjoyed fishing and restoring antique trucks. Jim is survived by his wife Julia Travis of Clare; his mother Barbara Morrison of Mt. Pleasant; brothers Tim (Stacie) Travis of Lake George and Mike Morrison of Farwell; mother-in-law Violet Robinson of Lake City; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father Murray Morrison, and maternal grandparents Kathleen and James Hanel.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020