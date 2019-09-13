|
James Edward Micheff, 88, of Ithaca, Michigan, a pastor in the Seventh-day Adventist church for more than 55 years, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 9th after a long illness. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, “Love Gifts” can be sent to the Michigan conference of Seventh-day Adventist, PO Box 24187, Lansing, MI 48909 - designated for either “Camp AuSable” or “Kids Club for Jesus”. Donations will go towards establishing a new international Bible study program for children. James was born April 18,1931 in Stiritz, IL and was the son of Steve and Helen (Cseke) Micheff. He served as a corporal in the US Army for three years before he became a pastor. His greatest passion was to share Jesus and his love for God was evident to all he came in contact with. He had a warm, friendly personality and a great sense of humor. James was devoted to his family and was deeply loved by family and friends. Anyone who knew him will forever remember his famous words, “I want to be your neighbor on Glory Street!” James is survived by his wife of sixty nine years, Catherine Bernice Micheff, and their five children: Linda Johnson, of Cedar Lake, MI;Brenda Walsh of Ooltewah, TN; Cinda Sanner of Knoxville, TN; James Micheff Jr. of Lansing, MI and Kenneth Micheff of Grayling MI. Other survivors include 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one brother, George Micheff of Stiritz, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Joan Lazorchak.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 15, 2019