James Edward Pohlman passed away Wednesday morning. He was 91. Born on May 8, 1929 to Esther Rose (Williams) and Edward Charles Pohlman of Saginaw, MI. Preceded in death, his sister Kathleen Virginia (Jim) Ryan of Saginaw. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Laura (Fuller), two children: Dan (Kathy) of Traverse City and daughter Lynn of Haslett, MI. James had three grandchildren: Merita Pohlman, Kara Pohlman and Hannah Pohlman, wife of Isaac Avila. Two great grandchildren: Sage Daniel Pohlman and Grant Avila. He graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1947. He joined the army right after graduation. He was a veteran of the Korean War. James worked as a school social worker for Gratiot RESD until he retired. After retirement he delivered Meals on Wheels for twenty years. He and his wife, Laura enjoyed traveling. They especially enjoyed trips to Mexico with children and grandchildren. They retired to Crystal Lake and loved talking to neighbors and friends and watching the lake activities. His family will miss his humor, his anecdotes and stories for just about any situation. A funeral isn't planned but an informal family gathering will take place (TBD) post covid-19. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gratiot Co. Meals on Wheels/Commission on Aging or to your local Humane Society.



