Sullivan, James Edward, 55, of St. Louis, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 28, 2019, at his home. A Memorial Service for Jimmy will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with the Rev. Ed Kreh officiating. A meal will follow at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Jimmy was born October 25, 1963, in St. Clair, Michigan son of Robert James and Barbara Lou (Wenzlaff) Sullivan. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in 1981, Jimmy was employed by Alpha Plastics as a supervisor. He enjoyed golfing, traveling to Florida, and nature itself. He was meticulous about his yard and absolutely loved spending time with his grandchildren. Jimmy is survived by the love of his life, and companion, Lisa Bergey of St. Louis; children, Brandon (Stacy) Bergey of St. Louis and Derek (Reyna) Bergey of Fresno, CA; grandchildren, Trenton, Trinity, and Braxton; great grandson, Lionel; mother, Barbara Sullivan of Mt. Pleasant; siblings, Terry Sullivan of Barryton, Michelle (Charles) Marshall of Boynton Beach, FL, Christina (Guy) Walters of Paw Paw, and Robert Sullivan of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous in-laws and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sullivan in 2001. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on June 29, 2019