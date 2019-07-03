|
|
James Franklin Abbey, Jr., age 76, of Alma, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. He was born June 23, 1943 in Saginaw the son of J. Franklin and Jeannette (Card) Abbey. He was a member of the St. Louis Moose Lodge and an active member of the Alma Elks Lodge #1400. James proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of the Alma VFW, where he enjoyed meeting with friends and having dinner. James worked with his father at Abbey Floor Covering in Alma for many years, before taking over the business. He enjoyed trips to the casino with friends. James is survived by a niece, Sheryl Ann (James) Lossing; a nephew, Jeffrey S. Harris; four great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Janice Harris Meihls; and a nephew, Steven F. Harris. A cremation has taken place with no services planned at this time. To view James’ obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma.
Published in Morning Sun on July 5, 2019