Reverend James H. (Jim) Simcox

Reverend James (Jim) H. Simcox, 72, of Shepherd, passed away at home on September 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. “Jim” was born to the late Howard G. and Lila H. Simcox, March 25, 1947. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1965 and received a degree in Business Administration from Ferris State College. He was ordained Reverend James in 2002 from Universal Ministries of Milford Illinois. He married Clare Elizabeth Garno Simcox on September 10, 1985. Jim is survived by his wife, Clare Elizabeth, a sister, Marilyne Simcox of TN, two sons: Joshua (Kara) Simcox of TX, David (Eva) of SC and a daughter Coryann Hagen of Shepherd. Jim is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Nicola, Pierce, Sawyer, Mila, Jackson, Luke, Brianna, Alyssa and Mylah. Jim’s interests were his ministries and his service as a Chaplain for CMCH. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, cooking and spending time with family. A special thank you to Jon Daniels, PA-C and his staff of Sweetwater Medical Center of Shepherd MI, Team Hospice of Farmington Hills, MI and to St. Vincent DePaul of Shepherd, MI. A celebration of Jim’s life will be celebrated October 13, 2019 at the Hodge Podge Lodge on The Old Frontier.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 21, 2019
