was born on June 17, 1961 in Mt. Pleasant. Jim died unexpectedly at his home in Leaton on February 3, 2020. James Jon was named after both Grandfathers James Cruz Sr. and John Wezensky, and graduated in 1980 from Mt. Pleasant High School. Jim’s affinity for all things mechanical and electrical led him to working in the oil field industry in the local area at Moravy Trucking, TD Provins Drilling, and Halliburton after high school. He then enlisted in the US Army and was assigned to the Signal Corps. He graduated at the top of his class from the Army Signal school, Ft. Gordon, GA. Unfortunately, while in the Army he was injured in an accident at Ft. Lewis, WA, leaving him with a closed head injury and broken back. He was subsequently discharged for medical reasons in 1984. It was a tragic end to a bright career. Jim was very proud to be a veteran. Jim kept busy helping others solve and repair both electrical and mechanical equipment, and even some residential work. He enjoyed getting a job done right and going the extra mile to ensure that his efforts resulted in fine workmanship. Jim loved to travel, especially to New York City, and Washington DC. He loved animals, good food, and enjoyed listening to music. The family will sorely miss his simple goodness and laughter. Jim appreciated humor and was able to laugh at life’s ironies. He was a giving, kind hearted soul. Jim is survived by his father James Cruz Jr (Hilda) Cruz of Marion, MI; his siblings Dennis Cruz (Corrine), Marla Cruz Armstrong (Merle), Amy Cruz Mehl (Jeff), as well as nieces Jadrienne (Armstrong) Slabbekoorn; Jessica Armstrong, and nephews Zachary Mehl, Levi Mehl, and Benjamin Armstrong. Jim is preceded in death by his mother Margaret, sister Karen, and grandparents James and Ofelia Cruz, and John and Ina Wezensky. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on the 21st of February 2020, from 4-7 p.m. with a Vigil at 6:30 p.m. You may view Jim’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 16, 2020