|
|
James L. Moore, age 82, of Farwell, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Jim was a Vocational Education teacher (small engine repair) at Mt. Pleasant Public Schools for 34 years. While he enjoyed bowling and a good Euchre game, his lifelong passion was working with horses. He began as a Rodeo Rider and working at Dude Ranches. He loved riding, training, breeding, and raising them on his ranch, “Hoss Around Ranch”. He shared his knowledge of horses with kids in the Clare County Youth Equine Association. He had attended the Living Hope Lutheran Church in Farwell. Jim is survived by three daughters, Cassie (Greg) Gershon of Lake, Karen Moore of Saginaw, and Jennifer (Tim) Moore-Valdez of Wolverine Lake, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his brother, Stephen Moore of CA, sister, Ellen (Bud) Somers of VA, two nieces, and a nephew. His daughters will host a “Celebration of his Life” as a time to gather and share stories with friends, family and former students on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 5 PM at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home, 165 S. Hall St., Farwell, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcomed to: Clare County Youth Equine Association, (C.C.Y.E.A.) c/o 10500 S. Clare Ave., Clare, Mi., 48617, or envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 20, 2020