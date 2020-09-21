Age 76, of Alma passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. He was born May 26, 1944 in Bay City the son of Orlo and Edna (Muscott) Simmons. He was a 1962 graduate of Marlette High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from CMU. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam war in the United State Navy as a sonar technician on the submarine USS Seadragon. Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alma and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and had a passion for building model airplanes. Jim is survived by a brother, Gale (Marilyn) Simmons of DeWitt, a sister, Sondra (Dean) Giles of Breckenridge, sister-in-law Charlotte (Robert) Simmons of Breckenridge, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert Simmons and a nephew, James Giles. Per Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place with graveside services for his family to be held at a later date in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Breckenridge. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Breckenridge Congregational Church or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, now Nativity of the Lord Parish. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. To view Jim’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit



