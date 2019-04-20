|
Terwilliger, James McDonald, Age 40, of Marquette, formerly of Alma and Casper, Wyoming, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born December 28, 1978 in Alma the son of James and Janice (Wilbur) Terwilliger. He was a 1997 graduate of Alma High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Tech Management from Devry University. On June 17, 2000 he married Jennifer Wing in Alma. James served his country in the United States Marines for 5 years, before his honorable discharge. James worked as a Supervisor at Haliburton in Casper, WY for 8 years and had spent the last year working as a Maintenance Supervisor for Potlatch in Marquette. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hiking, camping, off roading and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed smoking his pipe. James was a devoted, loving and extremely proud husband and father. He cherished the time he spent with his wife and children. James is survived by his wife, Jennifer Terwilliger; his children, James, Caeley and Adelynn Terwilliger; his father, James Terwilliger; two brothers, Andy (Erin) Terwilliger, Joseph (Allison) Terwilliger; a sister, Mary (Jarred) Pratt; his in-laws, Pam (Zane) Hubbard, Larry (Karen) Powell, Shawn (Allison) Wing, Matthew (Katie) Wing, DesaRay (Rick) Brookins and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice and his grandparents. Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2018 at 1 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma, with Pastor Bob Fall officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 am until the time of services at the funeral home. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in James’ memory to the . To view James’ obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019