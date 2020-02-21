|
James Richard Terwilliger, age 71, of Elwell passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home with his children by his side. He was born June 16, 1948 in Alma the son of James W. and Mary Lou (McDonald) Terwilliger. He was a graduate of Alma High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. On January 25, 1974, he married Janice Lynn Wilbur. Jim retired from Consumers Energy after 32 years of service. He was member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Alma Elks Lodge 1400 and the Alma Post 1454. He was an avid Tigers fan and enjoyed the outdoors. He also enjoyed watching and feeding birds at his home. Jim’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim is survived by two sons, Andy (Erin) Terwilliger, Joe Terwilliger; a daughter, Mary (Jared) Pratt; daughter-in-law, Jenny Terwilliger; 10 grandchildren, Jimmy, Caeley, Addy, Madyson, Ryder, Gunner, Nicholas, Autumn, Emmitt and Jana; also his siblings, Rick (Cathy) Terwilliger, JoAnn (Mark) Hoffman, Tim (Cyndi) Terwilliger, Cindy Terwilliger, Cary (Brenda) Terwilliger, Connie Shieberl, Randy (Patti) Terwilliger and Dana (Jeff) Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Janice and son, James. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Deacon Rick Warner officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Pritchard Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to St. Mary’s School or the Alma Salvation Army. To view Jim’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 22, 2020