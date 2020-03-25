Morning Sun Obituaries
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
James Thomas "Jack" Roslund

Age 73, of St. Louis, formerly of Alma passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. He was born in Alma the son of Herman and Wilmetta (Seidell) Roslund. Jack was a graduate of St. Louis High School, before attending Alma College and graduating from Detroit School of Law with a Law Degree. He worked as a lawyer in the Alma area for many years, before his retirement. Jack is survived by a sister, Dolores (Howard) Comstock; a brother, David (Marge) Roslund; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy Roslund; two brothers, Richard and Martin Roslund and a sister, Kathleen Johnston. Cremation has taken place with interment to be held in Pennington Memorial Gardens in Alma at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Jack’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
