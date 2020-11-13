1/1
James Watson O'Donnell
age 88, of Rosebush, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. A Graveside Service for the immediate family, will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Denver Township Cemetery. Pastor Jim Young will officiate. Jim was born February 5, 1932, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Leroy and Arlene (Watson) O’Donnell. He played baseball for and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1950. Jim married Katherine Holp on August 9, 1952 in Isabella County. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Jim was a lifelong farmer in Isabella County. He loved his farming and was an avid baseball and football fan, he could share stats on any of the players. He had a great sense of humor, and always had a way with words. His favorite pastime was having breakfast and visiting at the local diner. Jim is survived by his wife Katherine O’Donnell; son Steve O’Donnell of Rosebush; daughter Laura (Gene) House of Farwell; grandchildren Brian (Danielle) House of Clare, Rachel House of Ann Arbor, Stacey House of Hawthorne, CA; great-grandchildren George, Charles, and Brenton. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. You may view Jim's obituary online and send a condolence the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
