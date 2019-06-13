|
|
James Wright Matteson of Detroit MI, passed away unexpectedly of asphyxiation, the result of accidental choking, on June 8, 2019. His parents, Floyd E. and Maria Angelina Ortega Matteson, predeceased him. Surviving are his sister, Margie (Ed) Chepulis of Riverdale, MI; brother, Floyd (Cheri) of Jenison, MI; Sister, Jeanetta Bertrand, Fresno, CA., nieces, Kellie (Dikran) Ornekian of Santa Monica, CA; Laura (Jonathan) Randall of Portland, OR and Kathryn (Zach) Leppert of Puyallup, WA. In addition, nephews Harrison Randall and Rocco Ornekian. Also surviving Jim are his Tia Gloria Cantrell of Lansing, MI as well as many dear cousins in Mexico and the U.S. Jim was born in Temple, TX on November 18, 1951 and lived most of his life in Michigan, having found the City of Detroit as his final and most endeared residence. He worked as a Paralegal with McKeen & Associates at the time of his death. Jim took great pride in his Mexican and Midwestern Heritage. He lived his life in full, sharing his ventures with family and friends as well as his cherished cat, Gotham. Jim is to be cremated and a future memorial service via Lux-Moody funeral home is being planned as well as a wake to celebrate his life. Please consider a donation in Jim’s name to: The Greening of Detroit; Gratiot Co. Players, or to a . To Jim’s memory, a quote by William Butler Yeats – There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t yet met.
Published in Morning Sun on June 14, 2019