Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MATTESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WRIGHT MATTESON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES WRIGHT MATTESON Obituary
James Wright Matteson of Detroit MI, passed away unexpectedly of asphyxiation, the result of accidental choking, on June 8, 2019. His parents, Floyd E. and Maria Angelina Ortega Matteson, predeceased him. Surviving are his sister, Margie (Ed) Chepulis of Riverdale, MI; brother, Floyd (Cheri) of Jenison, MI; Sister, Jeanetta Bertrand, Fresno, CA., nieces, Kellie (Dikran) Ornekian of Santa Monica, CA; Laura (Jonathan) Randall of Portland, OR and Kathryn (Zach) Leppert of Puyallup, WA. In addition, nephews Harrison Randall and Rocco Ornekian. Also surviving Jim are his Tia Gloria Cantrell of Lansing, MI as well as many dear cousins in Mexico and the U.S. Jim was born in Temple, TX on November 18, 1951 and lived most of his life in Michigan, having found the City of Detroit as his final and most endeared residence. He worked as a Paralegal with McKeen & Associates at the time of his death. Jim took great pride in his Mexican and Midwestern Heritage. He lived his life in full, sharing his ventures with family and friends as well as his cherished cat, Gotham. Jim is to be cremated and a future memorial service via Lux-Moody funeral home is being planned as well as a wake to celebrate his life. Please consider a donation in Jim’s name to: The Greening of Detroit; Gratiot Co. Players, or to a . To Jim’s memory, a quote by William Butler Yeats – There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t yet met.
Published in Morning Sun on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
Download Now