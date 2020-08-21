Age 76, of St. Louis passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. He was born January 7, 1944 in Saginaw the son of Asa and Fay (Wallace) Sanderson. Jan proudly served his country in the United States Navy USNR during the Vietnam War from June 4, 1965, until his honorable discharge on January 21, 1969. Jan married Susan L. Dill on August 27, 1966 in Bridgeport, Michigan. Jan worked for many years as a Central Office Technician with General Telephone of Michigan, until his retirement. He was an avid sailor and a member of the Bay City Yacht Club and the Saginaw River Marine Historical Society. He enjoyed woodworking and music, being a member of several bands as a drummer. Jan is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Susan Sanderson of St. Louis; two daughters, Janet (Norman) Tachick of Pound, Wisconsin, Jenefer LaLone of Ithaca; three grandchildren, Rebecca and Jessica Tachick, Izabelle LaLone; and a sister, Susan M. Sanderson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend, Bill Hash. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home with Rev. Jodie Diehl officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Saginaw. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Alma High School Music Department. To view Jan’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit



