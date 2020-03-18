|
|
Jane Walker, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer. She was born October 25, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Halfmann) Neubecker. A 1972 graduate of Beal City High School, Jane married Brad Walker on September 30, 1977, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (by Father John Thome). Jane was employed by the Isabella County Medical Care Facility for 38 years. During that period, she worked as a physical therapy aide and adult daycare provider. She retired in 2011. Jane enjoyed reading, watching movies, flower gardening, and the sight of the many birds (especially hummingbirds) that graced her day. She was a whiz at computer games, such as solitaire and word searches, and really enjoyed exploring new destinations. More than anything, she loved her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended families who will miss her dearly. Jane is survived by her husband of 42 years, Brad; four children, Jacqueline (Bhavin) Barot of Bloomfield Hills, Travis Walker of Mt. Pleasant, Miranda Walker (John Evans) of Mt. Pleasant, and Ryan Walker (Vanessa Abisaab) of Jackson; two grandchildren, Noelle and Eva Barot; siblings, Carol (Gary) Wernette of Weidman, Mary (Dick) Paisley of Gladwin, Father Bill Neubecker of Boston, MA, Ray (Jolene) Neubecker of Oregon, Rose (Earl) Schafer of Weidman, Margie (Dennie) Logan of Weidman, Kathy (Stan) Shaner of Lake, and Julie (Terry) Hutchinson of Weidman; sister in-law, Deb Neubecker of Weidman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Neubecker; and infant brother, Steve Neubecker. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Friday, March 20, from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Beal City on Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., celebrated by her brother, Father Bill Neubecker. Rite of Committal will be in St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following and a luncheon will conclude at the Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Services of Isabella County. Envelopes will be available at funeral home and at the church prior to Mass. Due to the recent COVID-19 virus crisis, social distancing is encouraged if you plan to attend the visitation or funeral. The family is sensitive to those who may be extra susceptible to illness and certainly understands if you choose not to attend. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 19, 2020