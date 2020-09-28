age 82, of Oil City passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by family under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. Funeral Services for Janet will be held at the Maranatha Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 30, at 12 noon with Pastor Gene Haymaker officiating. A Lunch will immediately follow. Interment will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and Maranatha Baptist Church. Janet was born on September 7, 1938, in Alma, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Eveland) Heigley and was proud to have lived her whole life in Oil City. She married David Knopp on September 29, 1956, at the Chippewa Baptist Church. David and Janet owned the Village Grocery in Oil City for 17 years. She was active the the Maranatha Baptist Church, serving in the choir and playing the piano during church services. She loved to cook, continuing the tradition of Sunday dinners with her family. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and helping raise her family across all generations. Janet is survived by her husband of 64 years, David; children, Gregory Knopp of Oil City, Brian (Deanna) Knopp of Oil City, and Rhonda (Jim Cotter) Knopp of Oil City; grandchildren, Leslie (Sean) Moes, Bridgett Knopp, Elissa Knopp, David (Amie) Knopp, Julie (Corey) Williams, Brittany Knopp, Austin (Caitlyn) Musselman, Myah (Chas) Luckett, and Leah Musselman; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Savanna, Brennan, Carter, Dylan, Isabel, Reagan, Bryan, and Conner; and several nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; parents; in-laws, Owen and Bertha Knopp; sister, Shirley (Dick) Freeze; and niece, Michelle Freeze. Janet's family would like to thank Leah Musselman for all of the loving care and dedication she gave to grandma. You may view Janet’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.