age 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Green Acres under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. A Private Graveside Service for Jan will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Jan was born on March 22, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Richard and Julia (Larson) Vinton. Jan married Thomas J. Bechtel on October 12, 1957. She loved spending retirement in Florida over the last 20 years. Jan enjoyed spending time with her family and going to all of her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking special meals for her family. Jan is survived by her children, Thomas (Suzette) Bechtel, Jr., Michael (Linda) Bechtel, Julie K. (Dan) Sanders, Dennis (Jane) Bechtel and Jane Bechtel, all of Mt. Pleasant, 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Pat Vinton and Marilyn Vinton. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas on September 29, 2019; parents; parents-in-law, Joseph and Bernadette Bechtel; brothers, Stanley (Ilah) Vinton, Harley (Merle) Vinton, Kenneth Vinton, Richard, Vinton, and Sharron (Mary) Vinton; sisters, Florene (Harrison) Bigelow, Ellen (Charles) Rippee, Arlene Jacobs, and Ilene (Roy) Bishop; and sibilngs-in-law, Mary Devine and Joseph Devine. You may view Jan’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 9, 2020