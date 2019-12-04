|
|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, age 75, of Ithaca went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot with family by her side. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, 531 N. State St. Alma with Pastor Brian Wickes officiating. Private family interment will be held in North Star Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11 am until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging or Gratiot County Animal Shelter. Janet was born September 15, 1944 in Alma the daughter of Wilbur and Clella (Mortweet) Kanitz. She was a 1962 graduate of Ithaca High School and married the love of her life, Joseph Mimranek on September 22, 1963 at the Ithaca United Methodist Church. Janet was a faithful Christian and an ever-devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an ever-present part of her children’s lives and never missed her grandchildren’s events. Janet enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for family gatherings. She was a friend to many and enjoyed phone conversations and sending cards for all occasions. Janet enjoyed shopping, going to garage sales and antiquing. She had a great love for nature and spent hours bird-watching and enjoyed many camping trips. She was a loving owner of many pets over the years. Later in life, due to illness, Janet spent several years at Ashley Care Center and Warwick Living Center, where she made many meaningful relationships with the staff and residents. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the staff at both facilities for the care they gave Janet. Janet is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Mimranek of Ithaca; four children, Karen (Jim) Fitzpatrick of Ithaca, Kathy (Joel) McVeigh of Ithaca, Koreen (Loren Marburg) Zuker of Alma, John (Selena) Mimranek of Ithaca; ten grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Whitford, James Fitzpatrick, Joseph Fitzpatrick, Joel (William) McVeigh, Joshua (Lyndsey Bush) McVeigh, Kassi (John) DeGeneres, Tyler Zuker, John Snyder, Jack and Joey Mimranek; six great-grandchildren, Brady, Lane and Tucker Whitford, Jase and Jaxson McVeigh and Stella Rose DeGeneres; a brother, Tom (Kathy) Kanitz of Ohio and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Johnathan Fitzpatrick; and a brother, Richard “Dick” Kanitz.To view Janet’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 5, 2019