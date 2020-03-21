|
Janet “Jenny” M. Cline, age 89 of Shepherd, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Jenny was born July 28, 1930 the daughter of Charles and Cora (Garringer) Steed. She married Jim Cline on December 24, 1952. They enjoyed camping with the family. She was a fantastic pianist. Jenny was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She knit hundreds of hats and donated them to schools. She was hard worker and worked at CMU as a cook and later as a custodian for over 25 years. They lived in Shepherd their entire lives, but in retirement enjoyed spending 11 months out of the year in Florida and doing a lot of walleye fishing in Glennie, Michigan. Jenny is survived by her husband Jim; 3 children Martha (Dwight) Carpenter of Mt. Pleasant, Thomas Cline of Santee, CA, and Cindy Cline of Muskegon; 5 grandchildren Kelley Carpenter, Ashley Carpenter, Krystin Cline, David Wilcox, and Danielle Wilcox; 2 great grandchildren Cohen and Jaxson Carpenter; sister Anna May Hammond of Midland; and several nieces and nephews. Jenny is preceded by both her parents, and siblings Okla Davis, Marie Keilholtz, Basil Steed, and Ellen Heath. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 25 at Berry Funeral Home from 11 to noon. Following visitation will be a private funeral service for immediate family with Tom McNerney officiating. Due to COVID-19 the family would like to express to friends and family to make safe decisions as far as attending services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Jenny to MidMichigan Hospice or Isabella County Meals on Wheels.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 22, 2020