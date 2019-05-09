|
Patrick, Janet M. (Johnson) died in Lansing, Michigan on May 1, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on July 31, 1946 to Dr. Philip and Dorothy (Moylan) Johnson. Janet graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Mt. Pleasant in 1964. While at Sacred Heart, Janet was a member of the State Champion debate team with her older brother, John. Janet graduated from Central Michigan University and went on to receive two advanced degrees from Michigan State University. She worked as a teacher for a few years in Muskegon before finding her calling working for her fellow citizens as an administrator with the State of Michigan. Janet focused her career and life style on sustainability long before it was a buzzword. She loved being outdoors and enjoying her beautiful Michigan, whether paddling on its rivers or simply looking out onto her favorite Huffman Lake with her long-time partner, Harry Hill. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew John Henry Johnson. She is survived by her seven siblings and their spouses, Philip and Gloria Johnson of Midland, Anne Avery of Fairfax, Virginia, John and Neire Johnson of Oak Hill, Virginia, Robert Johnson of Allen, Texas, David (Mary) Maness of Midland, Michael (Margaret) Covington of Midland, and Douglas (Helen) Hackett of Brighton, Michigan. Janet had twenty-five nieces and nephews she dearly loved and closely followed as they grew up across the Country. She reveled at the news of each new grandniece and grandnephew--twenty-nine and counting. A Memorial Service is being planned later this summer near Huffman Lake in northern Michigan. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Foundation or the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing. For any donations please add in the memo line, “In memory of Janet M. Patrick”.
Published in Morning Sun on May 10, 2019