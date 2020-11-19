1/1
Janet Marie Gilbert
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 66, of Lake Isabella passed away with her family by her side Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. A Private Memorial Service for Janet will be held with Fr. Don Henkes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Mid Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the Clark Family Funeral Chapel. A Recording of the Service will be available on Monday, November 23, in the afternoon on Janet’s book of memory located on the funeral chapel’s website. Janet was born on November 9, 1954, in Pontiac, the daughter of the late George Sr. and Odeal (Brasseur) Taylor. She married John Gilbert on October 2, 1982, in Waterford. Janet worked as a bank teller for 16 years. She also worked as a cook at Sacred Heart Academy and St. Vincent de Paul. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling, watching baseball, and playing softball. Janet is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Gilbert, Sr.; children, Julie (Daniel Andersen) Gilbert of Ocala, FL, Mary Beth (Brian) Roe of Holt, and John Jr. (Michelle Abbott) Gilbert of Weidman; grandson, Gavin Roe; brothers, George Taylor of Waterford and Robert (Karen) Taylor of Rochester; sisters, Dolores Hockenberry of Auburn Heights, Elizabeth Sornig of Waterford, Mary (Edward) Filhart of Shepherd, Sally Taylor of North Carolina, and Joyce Taylor of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth Roe; and brother, Donald Taylor. You may view Janet’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved