age 66, of Lake Isabella passed away with her family by her side Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. A Private Memorial Service for Janet will be held with Fr. Don Henkes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Mid Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the Clark Family Funeral Chapel. A Recording of the Service will be available on Monday, November 23, in the afternoon on Janet’s book of memory located on the funeral chapel’s website. Janet was born on November 9, 1954, in Pontiac, the daughter of the late George Sr. and Odeal (Brasseur) Taylor. She married John Gilbert on October 2, 1982, in Waterford. Janet worked as a bank teller for 16 years. She also worked as a cook at Sacred Heart Academy and St. Vincent de Paul. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed boating, golfing, bowling, watching baseball, and playing softball. Janet is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Gilbert, Sr.; children, Julie (Daniel Andersen) Gilbert of Ocala, FL, Mary Beth (Brian) Roe of Holt, and John Jr. (Michelle Abbott) Gilbert of Weidman; grandson, Gavin Roe; brothers, George Taylor of Waterford and Robert (Karen) Taylor of Rochester; sisters, Dolores Hockenberry of Auburn Heights, Elizabeth Sornig of Waterford, Mary (Edward) Filhart of Shepherd, Sally Taylor of North Carolina, and Joyce Taylor of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth Roe; and brother, Donald Taylor. You may view Janet’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
