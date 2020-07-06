Janet Rae Butterfield Johnston passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Green Acres Assisted Living Facility in Mt Pleasant, MI. Janet was born the daughter of Reynolds and Gertrude (Schwehn) Butterfield on June 29, 1930 in Mt Pleasant, Michigan. She married United States Air Force Sgt. Joseph F. Johnston of Clare, Michigan on August 16, 1952. They lived in England briefly during the Korean War and returned to Clare to operate the Johnston Elevator, currently the community’s oldest business. Janet was the Valedictorian of her Mt Pleasant High School Senior Class and graduated from Michigan State University with Honors. Jan’s lifelong love of music and song found purpose in her career as an elementary music teacher at Clare Public Schools. Jan also served as a Choir member and the Choir Director for many years at the Congregational Church in Clare. Jan loved her Church community and gained lifelong strength and perspective through worship, bible study and prayer. Later, as a music and theatre teacher at Mid-Michigan Community College, Jan produced a variety of musical productions during the 80s with students and staff. She organized group trips to New York and London to see Broadway Productions and plays. Jan loved nothing more sharing her love of music, song and art with her students and friends. She was a great letter writer and listener, and would light up with interest in any discussion of religion or the arts. Jan was blessed to have the friendship and support of so many great families, neighbors and friends while raising her family in Clare and during her later years in Mount Pleasant. Known for being able to walk 4 miles an hour, Jan loved nothing more than blazing around Lake Shamrock with one of her many good friends in Clare. Like many Clare Moms in the 60s and 70s Jan balanced work, community service, and church obligations while raising her three children. She created an absolutely wonderful childhood for her kids and encouraged them to discover and pursue their own interests. While they may not have inherited their parents' musical talents, Jan’s kids did inherit her love of the outdoors and nature. Both of her sons moved out west and worked as Park Rangers in Yellowstone before moving on to other outdoor adventure careers. She delighted in visiting them, experiencing the mountain west and sharing in their adventures. Jan’s daughter Jennifer built a life, family and career around her love of horses as a horse trainer, riding instructor and founder of Schunk Stables. Jan was so proud to have a daughter who followed her dreams and simultaneously was able to give back so much to her family and community. Jan once said that parents sometimes see their reflections in their children, and that her daughter’s reflection shined brightest. Jan encouraged her children to count their blessings, listen to and respect others, but be able to laugh at themselves. After her deep involvement for many years at her church she found meaning through volunteer work at her P.E.O. Sisterhood in Mt Pleasant creating career and educational opportunities for young women. After retiring in Mt Pleasant Jan moved into the Green Acres Assisted Living Facility. The Johnston and Schunk Families would like to thank wonderful staff at Green Acres for being so attentive and careful to Jan during her last few years. Jan is survived by her two sisters Ann (Butterfield) Nobile and Connie (Butterfield) Scott: her daughter, Jennifer(Byron) Schunk of Clare Michigan, her sons, Douglas (Laura) Johnston of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Michael (Bernice) Johnston of Missoula, Montana; six grandchildren, Steven, Andy, Josephine, Everett, Samuel and Reynolds; three great grandchildren, Gavin, Reed and Theodore. Memorial service for Jan will be held by the family at a date to be announced. Arrangements were coordinated by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com
.