age 87, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Funeral Services for Jean will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wally Hostetter officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patrick and Jean McGuirk Family Foundation, through Mt. Pleasant Community Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Jean was born on January 14, 1933, in Rosebush, the daughter of Orvel and Edna (Ouderkirk) Graham. She married Patrick Henry McGuirk, Sr., on June 7, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for Pat McGuirk Excavating for many years. Jean was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Community Church and enjoyed volunteering at church. She loved to play the piano and spend time with her family. Jean is survived by her children, Patrick (Nancy) McGuirk, Jr., Peggy Moore, Colleen Shaw, and Kelly (Kurt) Keehbauch, all of Mt. Pleasant; 7 grandchildren, Larissa MIlls, Jennifer (Lindsey) Fischer, Kali Shaw, Jade McGuirk, all of Mt. Pleasant, Sean (Andrea) McGuirk of Arizona, Kendra (Kyle) Stratton of Illinois, Korey (Rebecca) Keehbauch of Mt. Pleasant, and Eric (Ashley) Moore of Mt. Pleasant; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Monalee Switzer of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law Sonja Albaugh of Oil City; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McGuirk, Sr. in 2009; parents; grandson, Trent McGuirk; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie (Joe) West, JoAnn (Minard) Nehrt; and brothers-in-law, Jim McGuirk, Leroy (Ginger) McGuirk, Charles Albaugh and Bob Switzer. The McGuirk family would like to thank Green Acres, Hospice and all of the ladies who did homecare. All of you did such a wonderful job and we appreciate all of you. You may view Jean’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.