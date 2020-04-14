|
Age 84, of Alma, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Jean was born November 18, 1935 in St. Louis, the daughter of Hugh and Ruth (Breu) Hollenbeck. She graduated from Breckenridge High School. Jean married Philip D. Huntoon on May 3, 1958. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Nadeen (Mike) Kelly of Alma, Greg (Jill) Huntoon of Breckenridge, Bob (Evelyn) Huntoon of Beaverton and Deeann (Brian) Turner of Plano, TX., 13 grandchildren Krystal Kelly, Sean (Amanda) Kelly, Stacey (Tim) Bruggeman, Scott (Ali) Huntoon, Jeff Huntoon, Peyton Huntoon, Brooke Maylee, Blake (Jaccii) Maylee, Reid Huntoon, Derek Huntoon, Kirby Huntoon, Hannah Turner, Grant Turner, 5 great grandchildren Garrett, Connor, Carlee, Lily and Jude. Also surviving is sister Joan (Jim) Huntoon, brothers Jerry (Dixie) Hollenbeck, Jess (Mary) Hollenbeck, brother-in-law Jerry (Jan) Fitzpatrick and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Philip in 2000, sister Judy Fitzpatrick and sisters-in-law Melba and Karin Hollenbeck. A private family graveside service was held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pardee Cancer Fund, , Alma United Methodist Church or Samaritan’s Purse. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. To view Jean’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 15, 2020