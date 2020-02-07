Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Jean Louise Crandall

age 93, of Mt. Pleasant departed this life Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant. A Memorial Gathering will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, February 22, from 2 until 6 p.m. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln, NE, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or The (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123) Please write “Restrict to Rectal Cancer” in the memo line. Jean was born on September 8, 1926, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Roy H. Gustafson and Billie Foster Gustafson. Jean graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1944 then went on to obtain a Bachelors of Fine Arts from Drake University both in Des Moines, IA. She worked as an award-winning designer in retail design at both jewelry and clothing stores for 40 years. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church. Jean was a very talented artist and created many drawings and paintings. She also enjoyed dancing, traveling, and going to the Wheatland Traditional Music and Arts Festival. Jean is survived by her children, Deborah Andres of Wixom, Rebecca (Joe) Foltz of Mt. Pleasant, Warren "Matthew" Crandall of Mt. Pleasant, Julia Crandall of Traverse City, Andrea (Mark) Daisy of Mt. Pleasant, and Lucas Crandall of Den Haag, Netherlands; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jo Ann Gustafson Turner. You may view Jean’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
